Food for Thought 9/9

Food for Thought: March 15
Food for Thought: March 15
By Mark Bullock
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Each week, the 12 News Defenders bring you the highest and lowest restaurant inspection scores from the county health department.

If you don’t see your favorite restaurant listed, click here for a full list from the Montgomery County Health Department. For inspection scores from other counties, click here to link to the Alabama Department of Public Health.

High Scores

Starbucks Coffee (7612 Wasden Ct.): 100

DQ Grill & Chill (3160 Taylor Rd.): 99

Subway (4746 Mobile Hwy.): 99

Teri & Grill (1609 East Blvd.): 98

Wendy’s (833 Ann St.): 98

Low Scores

Capitol Farmers Market (2256 E. South Blvd.): 79

Priority Items: employees did not have required food safety training; garbage bags used to store meat; roaches in meat packing room

