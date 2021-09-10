Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.
Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!
Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:
Thursday night games
- Lanier vs. Lee
Friday night games
- Reeltown vs. Montgomery Catholic
- Beulah vs. Trinity
- Southside Selma vs. Montgomery Academy
- Andalusia vs. Pike Road
- Macon East vs. Edgewood
- Pelham vs. Stanhope Elmore
- Carver vs. Park Crossing
- Smiths Station vs. Prattville
- St. James vs. Bullock County
- ACA vs. BTW Tuskegee
- Central Coosa vs. Highland Home
