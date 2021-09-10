Advertise
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s time for Friday Night Football Fever! The WSFA 12 News team is traveling to games across Fever Country to bring you all the action.

You can get involved with the Fever by sharing scores on Twitter with #Fever12, joining the Fever Fan Zone Facebook Group and submitting pictures. You can also submit pictures at the bottom of this page.

You can also call in a score at 334-284-5276.

Check out the Fever Scoreboard for tonight’s scores and catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights below!

Catch Friday Night Football Fever highlights here:

Thursday night games

  • Lanier vs. Lee

Friday night games

  • Reeltown vs. Montgomery Catholic
  • Beulah vs. Trinity
  • Southside Selma vs. Montgomery Academy
  • Andalusia vs. Pike Road
  • Macon East vs. Edgewood
  • Pelham vs. Stanhope Elmore
  • Carver vs. Park Crossing
  • Smiths Station vs. Prattville
  • St. James vs. Bullock County
  • ACA vs. BTW Tuskegee
  • Central Coosa vs. Highland Home

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

