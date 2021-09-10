I-85 NB closed in Macon County due to ‘law enforcement incident’

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound is closed at mile marker 41 in Macon County due to a “law enforcement incident.”

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the interstate will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 42.

Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.