I-85 NB closed in Macon County due to ‘law enforcement incident’

Interstate 85 northbound is closed at mile marker 41 in Macon County due to a “law enforcement incident.”(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound is closed at mile marker 41 in Macon County due to a “law enforcement incident.”

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the interstate will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Traffic is being diverted at Exit 42.

Please use caution and avoid the area if possible.

