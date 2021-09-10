Man arrested, another injured in Montgomery shooting Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A man has been arrested after a shooting in Montgomery Friday morning.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, officers were called to the 4500 block of Washington Ferry Road after a report that someone had been shot. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man who had sustained non-life-threatening wounds from a shooting.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Coleman says another man was taken into custody without incident and criminal charges are pending.

No other information about the shooting was available to be released.

