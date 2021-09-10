Military medical team arrives at Dale Medical Center

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Like many hospitals across the state and nation, Dale Medical Center is strained with COVID patients. Right now, Dale Medical Center is being forced to expand the ICU, which is full of COVID patients all on ventilators. 95 percent of those patients being unvaccinated.

“With high ICU beds, often, unfortunately with this disease is followed by death,” Vernon Johnson, CEO of Dale Medical Centers. “We are having too many, so we want to continue to have people to do what they can do to help protect themselves and their families.”

Johnson said the COVID vaccine offers that protection.

“I will tell you I have a hospital full of people this morning that if they had a redo they would take it,” Vernon said.

The hospitals numbers started to climb in June, leading to July and August being challenging months battling this virus.

The facility usually averages 35 patients a day, but today they are seeing up to 50 patients. Over half of them being COVID positive.

“Our staff has given of themselves just unbelievably, they’re tired, they’re emotionally strained,” Vernon said.

To provide relief, a FEMA-NAVY medical response team of 20 has made it’s way to Dale Medical Center to assist with care. This military medical response team consists of 14 nurses, four medical providers and two respiratory therapists.

The facility faced staff shortages before the pandemic, now they are stretched thin even more due to the virus. The hospital struggling with over 30 vacant positions.

“Because this virus was new and unknown and there was so much fear associated with it, we had a lot of staff that went home or got out of healthcare because of the fear of the unknown,” Vernon said.

They plan to stay for about two months.

“Our team is very honored, humbled and excited to be a part of this holistic approach in responding to the crisis,” Commander Maggie Parks, Officer in charge of team, said.

Johnson said in Southeast Alabama ICU beds remain scarce. Dale Medical Center is forced to hold beds in the ER, while trying to find beds for patients elsewhere so that they can receive the appropriate care.

“Now is not the time to have a heart attack or a major car wreck or something serious because there is nowhere to send you,” Vernon said.

The hospital has given out over 10,000 vaccines since the beginning and plan to continue. The vaccine clinic is open on Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. They plan to extend these hours with the military medical team present.

The facility also continues to offer Monoclonal Antibody infusions to COVID patients over the last five weeks they have conducted over 500 treatments. Johnson said no one they have given the infusion to has been hospitalized.

