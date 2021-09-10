Police: Florida 13-year-old made bomb threat to Opelika school

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Opelika police say a Florida teen called in a bomb threat at Opelika High School Wednesday.

According to Opelika Police Community Relations Specialist Allison Duke, officers began investigating the bomb threat call around 11:45 a.m. Following the threat, the school was evacuated to nearby Southern Union Community College.

Opelika police detectives later determined the threat had been made by a Florida 13-year-old who had no connection to the school or Opelika. Duke said the department is working with the Lee County District Attorney’s Office and Florida authorities to determine the next steps in the investigation.

Duke said the department would also like to address some rumors circulating on social media. Authorities did a sweep through of the building and no explosive devices were located. Also, a Snapchat screenshot, that had been circulating online, was determined to be not related to the threat.

“The Opelika Police Department understands the public’s desire for additional information, but we caution you from spreading rumors or sharing information, without providing context, which can potentially hinder an investigation,” Duke added.

Additional details, including the identity of the juvenile, have not been released.

