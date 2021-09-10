Police identify teen killed in quadruple Montgomery shooting

Advertise
A shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening has left a juvenile dead and three injured, according to Montgomery police.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have identified a teen killed in a shooting in Montgomery Thursday night.

According to Capt. Saba Coleman, the department is investigating the homicide of 17-year-old Antonio Taylor.

Coleman said the shooting took place around 7:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of Cotton Court. At the scene, officers found Taylor who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Later, officers were also called to a local hospital after a report of people shot. At the hospital, three males, two adults and a juvenile were found to have non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Coleman said officers determined that the additional victims were shot in the same location as Taylor.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation. Anyone with information related to this shooting to contact CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP, the secret witness line at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-2831.

