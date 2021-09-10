Advertise
Project to light iconic bridge moves ahead in Selma, Alabama

The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
The Edmund Pettus Bridge at sundown. (Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SELMA, Ala. (AP) - Organizers say a project to light the iconic Edmund Pettus Bridge could be completed by next summer in Selma, Alabama.

The Rev. Mike Lewis of the Selma Bridge Lights Project gave an update on the timeline this week. Lewis had proposed the idea in 2017 as a way of attracting more people to visit Selma.

About 600 protesters marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge on a day in 1965 that became known as Bloody Sunday.

The late civil rights leader John Lewis, leading the demonstrators across the bridge in a protest for voting rights, was knocked to the ground and beaten by law enforcement officers.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

