Woman dead after Thursday morning crash in Autauga County

A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County Thursday morning, according to...
A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County Thursday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Autauga County Thursday morning, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials.

ALEA said the crash happened at 5:10 a.m. on Highway 82 near the 135 mile marker, which is three miles west of Prattville. Alana Kinsley Golson, 39, of Prattville, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu when a 2004 Ford Explorer crossed the center line and collided with Golson’s car.

Golson was pronounced dead at the scene, according to ALEA officials.

ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating the cause of the wreck.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

