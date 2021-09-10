Woman returns shotgun as part of divorce settlement, move leads to active shooter call false alarm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: A woman returning a shotgun as part of a settlement led to a possible active shooting call at the Synovus building in Jefferson County Friday, according to authorities.

Sgt. Joni Money from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office called the whole thing a false alarm.

Money said a woman returned the weapon to an attorney’s office. Someone saw the shotgun and called authorities to report it.

Homewood Fire Department Lt. Mark Shannon said crews got the call about a possible active shooter at the Synovus Bank Building off Shades Creek Parkway.

It happened around 1:00 p.m.

Multiple jurisdictions from Homewood, Hoover, Jefferson County and Vestavia Hills responded very quickly. There was a large law enforcement presence on the scene for about 30 minutes.

Homewood PD said, “There is no active shooter threat at this time.”

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.