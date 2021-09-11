Stadium climb held at Riddle Pace Field to commemorate 20th anniversary of 9/11

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Members of Troy University’s ROTC program along with other Troy students, community members, and the Troy Fire and Rescue participated in a stair climb event Saturday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Sixty-six laps up and down the bleacher steps of Troy University’s Riddle Pace Field remembering the 110 steps up the World Trade Center taken by first responders during the September 11 attacks.

“Starting out, it was pretty easy, but it got a little worse as we went on and it meant something because they climb multiple steps and each step meant something and you could feel them with you,” Troy Fire Captain Jason McManigle said.

Each person had their own personal reason for why they climb the stairs, but they all said that it’s important that 9/11 is never forgotten.

“I say the importance of why we’re out here is because a lot of us younger generations didn’t experience 9/11, so I think an event like this really brings awareness of what they went through by actually doing 110 flights of stairs,” Troy University ROTC Cadet Caylaweigh Man said.

“I just think it important that our generation continues to show that support and understand the importance of service to our country,” Troy University ROTC Cadet Georgia Ganster.

Participants say this is a reminder to all that there’s a cost for freedom and it should never be devalued in America.

