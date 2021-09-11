Tuskegee falls to West Alabama 33-7

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Golden Tigers fell to the West Alabama Tiger Saturday at Abbott Memorial Stadium.

West Alabama would get on the board first with a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter with over four minutes into the opening quarter.

The Tigers would attack again. Running back Reggie Davenport takes it one-yard for the touchdown.

West Alabama had the lead 10-0 heading into the second quarter.

With 49 seconds into the quarter, the Tigers would add more points to the board with a field goal.

The Tigers would extend their lead. With over five minutes left in the quarter, quarterback Jack McDaniels finds wide receiver Bayley Blanchard for the 43-yard touchdown.

The Tigers had the lead 20-0 going into halftime.

West Alabama would add more points to the board. With 10:30 left, kicker Gabe Dunkle gets the Tigers another field goal.

The Tigers were in the lead heading into the fourth quarter 23-0.

With 12:33 left in the game, the Golden Tigers would get on the board. Quarterback Bryson Williams finds wide receiver Steven Hodges for a 21-yard touchdown.

West Alabama still had the lead 23-7.

However, the Tigers extended their lead with a field goal from Dunkle.

West Alabama would get one more touchdown on the board. McDaniels hands the ball off to linebacker Michael Anderson who takes it to the endzone for the 39-yard score.

The Tigers won the game 33-7.

The Golden Tigers are now 0-2 this season. They’ll face Edward Waters next Saturday with kick at 1 p.m.

