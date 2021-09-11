Weekend remains warm and mostly dry

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We kicked off our Saturday on a pleasant note... while we didn’t see anyone drop down into the 50s like yesterday morning, we still woke up to temperatures in the 60s. Another comfortable start will lead us into a quiet and warm afternoon, but much of central and south Alabama will see the return of muggy air sooner rather than later!

A mostly sunny sky is expected today and it will turn partly cloudy as we head into Sunday - a small sign that change is coming to the forecast. The amount of moisture in our atmosphere will return to a noticeably muggy level by Sunday, which is why sky will feature some additional cloud cover.

High temps will be in the upper 80s on Saturday and in the low 90s come Sunday.

Rain chances return next week, but no one day should bring widespread rain. (WSFA 12 News)

While humidity will stick around through next week, we don’t anticipate it to be overwhelming... yes, there is moisture and yes, it will feel muggy, but it’s not as bad as it could be. Dew points are forecast to head back into the mid and upper 60s.

That combined with moisture north of a tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico, we could see an uptick in our daily chance for showers and thunderstorms.

👀 keeping an eye on the tropics 🌀



• 80% chance of tropical development over the next couple of days

• forecasted to impact the western Gulf (Texas/Louisiana) by the middle of this upcoming workweek

• latest from @NHC_Atlantic ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/n6scdBO6Vt — Amanda Curran ☼ (@WSFA_Amanda) September 11, 2021

Rain chances Monday through Thursday are running around 30-40%; it’s possible those will be adjusted a bit as we learn more about our system in the Gulf.

Temperatures will come down a touch from the lower 90s on Monday to the middle and upper 80s for the remainder of the week. That’s directly related to the increased rain chances.

Overnight lows will come back up into the lower 70s.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.