Faulkner takes down Thomas More 27-20

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. (WSFA) - The Faulkner Eagles took down the Thomas More Saints Saturday.

Kade Young and the Eagles offense finished the night with 395 total yards. Young completed the evening with 244 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Eagles were the first to get on the board. With over two minutes left in the first quarter, Young finds wide receiver Jalen Browder for the 16-yard touchdown.

The Eagles had the lead 7-0 going into the second quarter.

With just under 11 minutes left in the second, the Saints would get on the board with a 36-yard field goal from Alexander Haley.

The Eagles, however, would extend their lead. With 4:50 left in the quarter, Young passes to wide receiver Isaiah Scott for the four-yard touchdown.

The Saints would answer. With 1:29 left in the quarter, running back Monalo Caldwell runs one-yard for the score.

The Eagles were in the lead 14-10 going into halftime.

Faulkner would extend their lead. With 9:51 left in the third, Young finds Browder for the nine-yard touchdown.

Thomas More would add more points to the board when Caldwell makes his way to the endzone for the five-yard score.

Faulkner had the lead 21-17 going into the fourth quarter.

With over 13 minutes left in the quarter, the Saints would answer again with a 23-yard field goal.

But the Eagles would extend their lead when running back Charles Blackmo takes it to the house for the 40-yard touchdown. Faulkner would miss the two-point conversion attempt.

Faulker defeated Thomas More 27-0.

The Eagles are now 2-0 in the season. They’ll return home to face Florida Memorial University next Saturday with kick at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.