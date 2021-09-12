Advertise
Huntingdon falls to Birmingham-Southern 48-9

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Huntingdon Hawks fell to the Birmingham-Southern Panthers Saturday.

Landon Cotney and the Huntingdon offense ended the night with 343 total yards.

After a scoreless first quarter, the Hawk would be the first to get on the board. With 13:41 left in the second, Will Edwards makes a 29-yard field goal.

The Panthers would take the lead. With just over four minutes left, running back Robert Shufford runs the ball 17-yards for the score.

But, that lead wouldn’t last. Running back Troy Garner makes his way to the endzone for the touchdown.

The Hawks had the lead 9-7 heading into halftime.

Birmingham-Southern would take the lead in the third quarter. Trey Patterson finds Tavion Fleming for the 18-yard touchdown.

The Panthers extended their lead. Patterson finds Byron Millsay for the 75-yard touchdown.

Shufford would help the Panthers get more points on the board. He runs the ball one-yard for the touchdown with just over four minutes left in the third.

With 3:34 left in the third, Shufford would strike again. He makes his way to the endzone for the 23-yard touchdown.

Birmingham-Southern remained in the lead 34-9 going into the fourth quarter.

The Panthers would get two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter and that was all the scoring left in the game.

The Panthers won the game 48-9.

Cotney finished the night with 160 passing yards and was intercepted twice.

Huntingdon fell 0-2 in the season. They will next travel to Brevard Sept. 25. Kickoff is set for noon.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

