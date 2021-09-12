Advertise
Montgomery organization, church collecting books for Alabama inmates

Destiny Driven and New Covenant Church are collecting books to provide literacy in local prisons.
Destiny Driven and New Covenant Church are collecting books to provide literacy in local prisons.(WSFA)
By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Some men and women behind bars are seeking to gain more knowledge to understand the world once they reenter society.

Destiny Driven and New Covenant Church are helping provide educational resources by collecting books from the community through a book drive to provide literacy in local prisons.

The founder of Destiny Driven, Crystal Russell, says the idea was started after one of her students, who is incarcerated, said he had no books in the prison while he was serving his time.

The drive started a week ago, and they have already collected several boxes filled with books.

“Schools have come out, just community members have come, so we’re asking that communities, churches, individuals, go ahead and clean out your books that you have in your library and help bless someone else,” Russell said.

So far, they have collected a wide variety of books from authors like James Patterson to former President Barack Obama, and they say the goal is to help the men and women behind bars find their destiny one book at a time.

“We’re not concerned about why they’re there. What we’re concerned about is changing their lives while they’re there, and in order to change their lives we got to give them the tools in order to do it,” said Augustus Russell, pastor of New Covenant Church.

The goal is to collect 1,000 or more books for prisons in Alabama, and all donations can be dropped off at 1506 Madison Ave.

