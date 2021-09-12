Mostly dry end to the weekend, but rain returns soon

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - September can be a great weather month for Alabama: cool, comfortable mornings followed by warm afternoons with sunshine, does it get any better than that?! It gives everyone who lives here a little taste of fall while still feeling a bit like late summertime. There are also some downsides to weather this time of year in the Deep South... tropical moisture can rear its ugly head, making us feel more like July or August. Our forecast will start to transition back into a muggier and hotter pattern soon, but does it feature any tropical troubles?

Sunday will be a nice day: we are expecting a good bit of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s for most. A few spots could climb into the lower 90s, but that’s normal for this time of year. The amount of moisture in our atmosphere will return to a noticeably muggy level later this afternoon, which is why sky will feature some additional cloud cover and maybe even an isolated shower or two.

While humidity will stick around through next week, we don’t anticipate it to be overwhelming... yes, there is moisture and yes, it will feel muggy, but it’s not as bad as it could be. Dew points are forecast to head back into the mid and upper 60s.

That combined with moisture north of a tropical system in the western Gulf of Mexico, we could see an uptick in our daily chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Latest on what we are tracking in the tropics: The National Hurricane Center has initiated its first advisory on Potential Tropical Cyclone Fourteen...

When they do this, there is high confidence that a named tropical system is imminent, so they begin the process of making tracks and future forecast to help people who could potentially be impacted get prepared.

Rain chances Monday through Thursday are running around 20-40%; it’s possible those will be adjusted a bit as we learn more about our system in the Gulf.

Warm and mostly sunny, but the chance for rain increases each and every afternoon... (WSFA 12 News)

Temperatures will come down a touch from the lower 90s on Monday to the middle and upper 80s for the remainder of the week. That’s directly related to the increased rain chances.

Overnight lows will come back up into the lower 70s.

