Multiple Montgomery public schools set to reopen this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Hundreds of Montgomery public school students are set to return to the classroom this week after they were sent home due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Dunbar-Ramer School and Brewbaker Middle School will reopen Sept. 13.

Southlawn Middle School will reopen Sept. 14.

Capitol Heights Middle School will reopen Sept. 15.

McIntyre Comprehensive Academy will reopen Sept. 16.

Carr Middle School and Park Crossing Middle School will reopen Sept. 20.

Each school was closed and/or will be closed for two weeks. A statement on the Montgomery Public School’s System’s website says:

“MPS will thoroughly clean and sanitize all buildings before students and staff return. In addition, teachers will provide students with assignment instructions and other information related to schoolwork.”

According to Alabama’s K-12 COVID-19 dashboard, Montgomery County schools reported a total of 251 cases in this past week. The state reported a total of 8,428 cases in schools this past week.

“We continue to see a very high number of cases in our schools,” said Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris, “This past week, we had reported about 8,400 cases reported in a school-aged kids…that number compared to this same week a year ago shows a 605% increase in COVID-19 cases among school-aged kids.”

