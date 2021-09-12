Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Troy falls to Liberty 21-13

The Troy Trojans fell to the Liberty Flames at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday.
The Troy Trojans fell to the Liberty Flames at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday.(WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Liberty Flames at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Taylor Powell and the Trojans offense were held to 232 total yards.

The Trojans were the first on the board. With under 10 minutes left in the opening quarter, running back B.J. Smith makes his way to the endzone for the five-yard touchdown.

However, the Flames answered back. Quarterback Malik Willis finds wide receiver Demario Douglas for the 32-yard touchdown.

The Trojans and the Flames were tied up 7-7 going into the second quarter.

Liberty would take the lead. With over seven minutes left in the second, Willis connects with tight end Jerome Jackson for the two-yard touchdown.

The Flames had the lead 14-7 going into halftime.

With 12:22 left to play in the fourth quarter, Liberty would extend their lead. Willis keeps the ball and runs the ball four-yards for the score.

The Trojans would answer with over one minute left to play. Powell finds tight end AJ Lewis in the endzone for the 11-yard touchdown. But, the Trojans miss the extra point to bring it to a one score game.

Liberty won the game 21-13.

Powell ended the night with 211 passing yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted once and sacked five times.

The Trojans fall to 1-1 on the season. They will hit the road, facing Southern Miss Saturday with kick scheduled for 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The northbound lanes of I-85 in Macon County were closed for several hours.
Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police chase, shots fired on I-85
A shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening has left a juvenile dead and three injured, according...
Police identify teen killed in quadruple Montgomery shooting
A shooting in Montgomery Thursday evening has left a juvenile dead and three injured, according...
1 dead, 3 injured in Thursday Montgomery shooting
Friday Night Football Fever has kicked off its 30th season.
Friday Night Football Fever: Week 4
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the state will work to fight back against the new federal mandates...
Ivey says Biden vaccine mandate ‘nonsense’; Alabama democrats respond

Latest News

The Faulkner Eagles took down the Thomas More Saints Saturday.
Faulkner takes down Thomas More 27-20
Alabama beats Mercer in first home game of season
Alabama defeats Mercer for first home win of season
Tuskegee Golden Tigers
Tuskegee falls to West Alabama 33-7
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) carries the ball as Alabama State linebacker Jake Howard (46)...
Auburn shuts out Alabama State 62-0