Troy falls to Liberty 21-13

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Trojans fell to the Liberty Flames at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday.

Taylor Powell and the Trojans offense were held to 232 total yards.

The Trojans were the first on the board. With under 10 minutes left in the opening quarter, running back B.J. Smith makes his way to the endzone for the five-yard touchdown.

However, the Flames answered back. Quarterback Malik Willis finds wide receiver Demario Douglas for the 32-yard touchdown.

The Trojans and the Flames were tied up 7-7 going into the second quarter.

Liberty would take the lead. With over seven minutes left in the second, Willis connects with tight end Jerome Jackson for the two-yard touchdown.

The Flames had the lead 14-7 going into halftime.

With 12:22 left to play in the fourth quarter, Liberty would extend their lead. Willis keeps the ball and runs the ball four-yards for the score.

The Trojans would answer with over one minute left to play. Powell finds tight end AJ Lewis in the endzone for the 11-yard touchdown. But, the Trojans miss the extra point to bring it to a one score game.

Liberty won the game 21-13.

Powell ended the night with 211 passing yards and one touchdown. He was intercepted once and sacked five times.

The Trojans fall to 1-1 on the season. They will hit the road, facing Southern Miss Saturday with kick scheduled for 6 p.m.

