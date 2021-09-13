Advertise
1 dead in early morning boat crash on Lake Harding in Lee County

File photo of Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding in Lee County.
File photo of Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding in Lee County.((Source: WTVM))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama man has died after an early Monday morning boat crash, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division have confirmed the victim is a 58-year-old Valley resident but are withholding his name pending notification of next of kin.

The crash happened around 6:20 a.m. in Lee County when the victim’s boat collided with another fishing boat in Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding. That’s located off the Lee County Road 368 point, ALEA said.

Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office also responded and helped with the investigation, ALEA said.

No other details were immediately available.

