2, including teen, charged in Montgomery robbery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people, including a 16-year-old, have been charged in a Montgomery vehicle robbery.

Jameshia Beamon, 23, and Korderrian Floyd, 16, are both charged with robbery first-degree.

According to Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman, the robbery happened Saturday around 1 a.m. in the 3900 block of Woodley Road.

Court records say the suspects stole a 2003 Chevy Tahoe from their victim at gunpoint.

Coleman said Floyd and Beamon were identified as the suspects, taken into custody and placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility on bonds of $30,000.

