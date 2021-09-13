Advertise
Ala. set to get less monoclonal antibodies from the government

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The federal government is now limiting monoclonal antibody shipments to Alabama.

State health leaders said Monoclonal antibodies have shown as high as 70 percent effectiveness at keeping people who have COVID out of the hospital, but now the state will be getting less supply.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said providers will now get about 70 percent of the number of monoclonal antibodies they have been getting.

There are now 228 providers across the state, and Harris said the state is planning to expand to more sites.

He said they are working with the federal government to launch the sites, estimating it will be around six more.

“We had not had any limitations before last week,” Harris said. “But, several states in the Southeastern U.S., states with low vaccination rates, are seeing real surges in a demand for monoclonal products, so that has led to this temporary allocation process.”

Harris said the allocation program is set to end sometime October, but they don’t know if it will be in the beginning of the month or the end.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

