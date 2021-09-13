Advertise
Alabama remains atop AP Top 25, Auburn moves up 3 spots

(Source: AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 11, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv

1. Alabama (60) 2-0 1572 1

2. Georgia (3) 2-0 1514 2

3. Oklahoma 2-0 1402 4

4. Oregon 2-0 1355 12

5. Iowa 2-0 1263 10

6. Clemson 1-1 1246 6

7. Texas A&M 2-0 1206 5

8. Cincinnati 2-0 1149 7

9. Ohio St. 1-1 1029 3

10. Penn St. 2-0 1005 11

11. Florida 2-0 935 13

12. Notre Dame 2-0 926 8

13. UCLA 2-0 804 16

14. Iowa St. 1-1 593 9

15. Virginia Tech 2-0 591 19

16. Coastal Car. 2-0 562 17

17. Mississippi 2-0 550 20

18. Wisconsin 1-1 499 18

19. Arizona St. 2-0 347 23

20. Arkansas 2-0 277 -

21. North Car. 1-1 268 24

22. Auburn 2-0 233 25

23. BYU 2-0 213 -

24. Miami 1-1 177 22

25. Michigan 2-0 163 -

Others receiving votes: UCF 111, TCU 103, Liberty 52, Michigan St. 44, Southern Cal 39, Indiana 34, LSU 31, Kansas St. 30, Nevada 28, Oklahoma St. 27, Texas 23, Maryland 14, Pittsburgh 13, Kentucky 13, Stanford 10, Utah 9, Boston College 8, Texas Tech 2, Fresno St. 2, Toledo 2, Army 1.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

