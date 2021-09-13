Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Alabama’s Challenge gets funding aimed at preventing veteran suicides

Almost 18% of those who have died by suicide in Alabama are veterans, double the state’s...
Almost 18% of those who have died by suicide in Alabama are veterans, double the state’s veteran population of 9%.
By Erin Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The number of active-duty military suicide deaths is on the rise, and with the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the 20th anniversary of 9/11 occurring, these events can be triggering for some veterans.

September is Suicide Awareness Month and a program called Alabama’s Challenge is being implemented by the state as it works to prevent veterans from taking their lives.

“It is a heavy subject,” admitted Paulette Risher, co-director of Alabama’s Challenge. “But there’s also hope. This is not a hopeless situation. We can do something about this.” s

The challenge is aimed specifically at helping those who have served in the military. Almost 18% of those who have died by suicide in Alabama are veterans, double the state’s veteran population of 9%.

Alabama’s Challenge focuses on finding where veterans live in the state, connecting them with one another, and promoting the safe storage of items used in suicide deaths.

Risher says Alabama’s Challenge has come a long way from being a piece of legislation, now receiving funding for their mission.

“It’s one thing to put pretty words on a page and to, you know, do a lot of hoopla. It makes it really a difference when you put money on it,” Risher said.

Using money allocated by the legislature, the Alabama Department of Veteran Affairs has hired an executive director for the program, Sissy Louise Moore. Risher hopes the funding will also help expand their marketing to reach more veterans

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-8255.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Jameshia Beamon, 23, and Korderrian Floyd, 16, are both charged with robbery first-degree.
2, including teen, charged in Montgomery robbery
ADPH says it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Will Alabama repeat last year’s ‘mild’ flu season?
Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology
The northbound lanes of I-85 in Macon County were closed for several hours.
Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police chase, shots fired on I-85

Latest News

9/11 event held in Alexander City
9/11 event held in Alexander City
White House COVID-19 Response Team member talks vaccines
White House COVID-19 Response Team member talks vaccines
Chappy’s Deli honored by Alabama Retail Association
Chappy’s Deli honored by Alabama Retail Association
It’s that time of year again. The flu season is here and that means it’s time to consider...
Alabama pharmacists encourage residents to get flu shot
Guardian Championship returns to Prattville
Guardian Championship returns to Prattville