Chappy’s Deli named ‘2021 Alabama Gold Retailer of the Year’

By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Chappy’s Deli is being honored by the Alabama Retail Association and has been named one of the state’s retailers of the year.

The family-owned and operated business was named Alabama’s 2021 Gold Retailer of the Year in the large sales category. Known for its Southern hospitality and New York flavor, the restaurant offers dine-in and take-out breakfast, lunch and dinner, and catering.

“Our team takes to heart our slogan ‘Serve with Love’ each and every day,” said David and Jeff Barranco, owners of Chappy’s Deli.

The business was nominated by Anna Buckalew, president and chief executive officer with the Montgomery Area Chamber of Commerce. Buckalew says Chappy’s was among the first restaurants to adapt to the updated safety protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our outstanding team helped us quickly pivot to a new ‘dining room’ – the parking lot! We called it CarHop,” David Barranco said about operating in the pandemic. “Our team began bringing orders to cars – rain, cold, windy, hot and sunny days. Even when dining rooms partially re-opened, Carhop remained our top sales performer.”

In addition to the restaurant side of the business, Chappy’s is also known for its support of local charities including Hope Inspired Ministries, That’s My Child and Joy to Life Foundation.

Chappy’s has five locations- three located in Montgomery, a location in Prattville and in Auburn.

It was one of 11 retail businesses honored by the retail association for the year.

