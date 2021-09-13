Coosada Elementary’s Kimberly Hurst is this week’s Class Act

MILLBROOK, Ala. (WSFA) - This week’s Class Act award winner is a veteran in the classroom who still finds herself facing new challenges and finding new sources of joy in her job. Kimberly Hurst teaches second grade students at Coosada Elementary School.

“I love what I do,” she explained.

And she must! She’s been at it for 26 years, all of it in the second grade, “which we like to call the sweet spot,” she said. “Because the students are still small enough to come to you and ask for help, and they want to sit and listen to you read, but at the same time they grow so much with their reading and their mathematical abilities just blow my mind.”

Even if these last couple of years have been a little less than sweet, Hurst says “they’re naturally want to go and help each other, and then they can’t work together because of the distancing restrictions.”

Hurst is doing her best to keep both students, and herself, in a positive place.

“They’re still the same children, and we’re still the same teachers. We’re just working around everything the best we can,” she added.

And she’s so grateful it’s not going unnoticed. “It’s so nice to know that a parent nominated me!”

