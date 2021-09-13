Humidity returns, tropical downpours likely late this week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A classic late Summer Monday is in progress across Alabama. Expect a mix of sun, clouds and isolated downpours this afternoon and evening. High temperatures will max out in the neighborhood of 90 degrees, but the increase in humidity will make it feel noticeably less comfortable than the past several days.

The coverage of rain today and tomorrow stays fairly limited - around 20 or 30% both days. But that number will increase Wednesday and beyond, a direct result of moisture from Tropical Storm Nicholas.

That system will make landfall along the Texas coast late today, then curve northeast and east, bringing heavy rain to Texas, Louisiana and southern Arkansas over the next couple of days. Some of the outer bands of Nicholas will bring us some scattered rain and storms on Wednesday. More rain is a good bet at times for Thursday, Friday and perhaps Saturday.

With the additional clouds and scattered rain, it won’t be overly hot - high temperatures should stay in the 80s Tuesday and beyond. But the humidity? Sky high, so it will feel pretty uncomfortable for most of this week.

Such is life in the South in September...

