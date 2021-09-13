Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Judge denies former sheriff’s request for new trial

Sheriff Mike Blakely
Sheriff Mike Blakely(WAFF)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A judge has denied former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s request for a new trial, according to court documents.

Blakely had requested a new trial for 49 different reasons in late August. Improper charges of the Fair Campaign Practices Act, violations of testimonies heard in court and denying a mistrial were just some of the reasons listed by Blakely.

Blakely was originally sentenced to 36 months of confinement followed by two years of unsupervised probation following his conviction. However, that two-year probation term has since been eliminated from his sentence.

Experts that we spoke to about this case say that Blakely’s defense team will be ready for an appeal even after this decision.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
ADPH says it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Will Alabama repeat last year’s ‘mild’ flu season?
Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology
Hundreds of Montgomery public school students are set to return to the classroom this week...
Multiple Montgomery public schools set to reopen this week
The northbound lanes of I-85 in Macon County were closed for several hours.
Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police chase, shots fired on I-85

Latest News

With schools reopening and the delta variant causing more infections among kids, many parents...
COVID-19 vaccine for children may be ready by October, experts say
Celebrating truckers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
Celebrating truckers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week
National truck driver appreciation week
National truck driver appreciation week
Rain chance increases later this week
Humidity returns, tropical downpours likely late this week