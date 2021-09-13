Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week honors country’s 3.6 million truckers

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers...
National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - National Truck Driver Appreciation Week is a week to honor and thank professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment.

Truck drivers support nearly everything we do every day, delivering everything we need from fuel to food to emergency supplies and vaccines. Over the last year and a half, truck drivers have been even more crucial to moving America forward, providing support through the pandemic and aid to hurricane victims.

This year, the appreciation will take place from September 12-18.

A few facts about truck drivers in the United States:

  • The average trucker will drive over 100,000 road miles per year. That works out to nearly 40 trips across the United States.
  • Truckers deliver about 10 billion tons of freight, or about 70 percent of all the freight moved in the U.S.
  • The trucking industry is made up of 3.6 million men and women. About 6% of the nation’s truck drivers are women.

National Truck Driver Appreciation Week was founded by the American Trucking Association in 1998.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology
ADPH says it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Will Alabama repeat last year’s ‘mild’ flu season?
The northbound lanes of I-85 in Macon County were closed for several hours.
Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police chase, shots fired on I-85
Hundreds of Montgomery public school students are set to return to the classroom this week...
Multiple Montgomery public schools set to reopen this week

Latest News

Coverage of rain begins to grow as muggy air returns to the forecast...
Mostly dry end to the weekend, but rain returns soon
Destiny Driven and New Covenant Church are collecting books to provide literacy in local prisons.
Montgomery organization, church collecting books for Alabama inmates
ADPH says it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Will Alabama repeat last year’s ‘mild’ flu season?
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 747K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases