Saban sees ‘very encouraging’ signs from injured Anderson

SOURCE: The University of Alabama, Coach Saban addresses media 9/13/21
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Top-ranked Alabama is hoping to get three starting defenders back from injury in time for its road game at No. 11 Florida.

Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said Monday that the news on preseason All-America linebacker Will Anderson Jr. was “very encouraging” two days after he went down with a right knee injury against Mercer.

Saban described him as “kind of day to day” and didn’t expect Anderson to practice Monday.

Cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Jalyn Armour-Davis both missed that game with undisclosed injuries. Saban expected them to practice Monday. Alabama plays at Florida on Saturday.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

