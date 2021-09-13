WSFA to host anti-fraud virtual phone bank Wednesday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is partnering with AARP to fight back against fraud and scams and helping you learn ways to protect yourself.

On Wednesday, WSFA 12 News will host a virtual anti-fraud phone bank with experts from CrimeStoppers, the Attorney General’s Office, the Alabama Securities Commission and members of law enforcement.

It’s all happening Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 pm. You’re encouraged to call in and get your fraud and scam-related questions answered.

We’ll give you the number to call once the phone bank begins.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.