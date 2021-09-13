Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

WSFA to host anti-fraud virtual phone bank Wednesday

WSFA 12 News is partnering with AARP to fight back against fraud and scams and helping you...
WSFA 12 News is partnering with AARP to fight back against fraud and scams and helping you learn ways to protect yourself.((Source: WSFA 12 News))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - WSFA 12 News is partnering with AARP to fight back against fraud and scams and helping you learn ways to protect yourself.

On Wednesday, WSFA 12 News will host a virtual anti-fraud phone bank with experts from CrimeStoppers, the Attorney General’s Office, the Alabama Securities Commission and members of law enforcement.

It’s all happening Wednesday from 4 p.m. to 7 pm. You’re encouraged to call in and get your fraud and scam-related questions answered.

We’ll give you the number to call once the phone bank begins.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating after a suspected “peeping Tom” was shot at least one time in the...
Woman fatally shoots suspected ‘peeping Tom’ outside bedroom window
ADPH says it is safe to receive the flu and COVID-19 vaccines.
Will Alabama repeat last year’s ‘mild’ flu season?
Mike Hubbard
Mike Hubbard asks for early release, makes public apology
The northbound lanes of I-85 in Macon County were closed for several hours.
Sheriff: Suspect in custody after police chase, shots fired on I-85
Hundreds of Montgomery public school students are set to return to the classroom this week...
Multiple Montgomery public schools set to reopen this week

Latest News

Rain chance increases later this week
Humidity returns, tropical downpours likely late this week
Chappy’s Deli, named Alabama’s 2021 Gold Retailer of the Year, took on a different approach to...
Chappy’s Deli named ‘2021 Alabama Gold Retailer of the Year’
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 750K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases
Jameshia Beamon, 23, and Korderrian Floyd, 16, are both charged with robbery first-degree.
2, including teen, charged in Montgomery robbery