Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

10,000 TSA employees have tested positive for COVID

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested...
According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive for COVID worked at airport security checkpoints.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – More than 10,000 Transportation Security Administration workers have now tested positive for COVID since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to TSA numbers released Monday, more than four in every five employees who tested positive worked at airport security checkpoints.

Of the 65% of workers who responded to an agency-wide survey, 72% said they are fully vaccinated.

The agency said 26 of its workers have died after contracting the virus.

The data on test results could change, however.

Workers have until Oct. 1 to respond to the survey.

TSA hasn’t said how it will handle workers who receive an exemption from the Nov. 22 deadline for all federal workers to get fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameshia Beamon, 23, and Korderrian Floyd, 16, are both charged with robbery first-degree.
2, including teen, charged in Montgomery robbery
File photo of Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding in Lee County.
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Harding in Lee County
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
18-wheeler fire forces lane closures on I-85 SB in Macon County
Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, at least temporarily, after reaching a peak...
Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
Widespread rain and a few storms are expected Wednesday.
Active week ahead for Central Alabama
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
18-wheeler fire forces lane closures on I-85 SB in Macon County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 754K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases