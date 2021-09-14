Active week ahead for Central Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tropical moisture has returned to Alabama. That means it will feel very muggy and we’ll have daily chances for showers and thunderstorms.

A few showers and storms are expected today with highs in the mid-80s. (WSFA 12 News)

Today’s chance for rain is only around 40%. When it’s not raining look for cloudy skies and highs in the middle 80s.

Rain chances then go up for the remainder of the workweek. We’ll have coverage up around 70% both Wednesday and Thursday as what’s left of Tropical Storm Nicholas drifts toward Alabama from the west.

Nicholas made landfall at 12:30am as a category 1 hurricane. It will weaken and slowly meander eastward. (WSFA 12 News)

The added moisture being pulled in from the Gulf of Mexico ahead of Nicholas’ remnants is what will support those higher rain chances. What falls on Wednesday and Thursday will be rain with a few embedded thunderstorms.

Rain chances stay pretty high as we round out the week and push through the weekend. It’s unlikely that Friday, Saturday or Sunday is a washout from start to finish, but your chance of getting wet is still in the 50-60% range.

Rain and storm chances will be elevated through the upcoming weekend. (WSFA 12 News)

Most guidance suggests elevated rain and thunderstorm chances continuing into next week as well.

By the time we get to early next week, most of our area will pick up a healthy 2-3″ of rainfall. Some may get a little less, some will get a little more. We are not anticipating any big flooding issues, however.

Total rain over the next 10 days will be in the 2-4" range for many as an active pattern sets up. (WSFA 12 News)

With the high-end rain coverage and extra cloud cover we’re only expecting high temperatures in the lower and middle 80s most days. That’s a bit below normal for this time of year!

The humidity, though, will certainly not be below normal. It will be very muggy with tropical-like conditions for the foreseeable future!

Tropical humidity has returned and is going nowhere. (WSFA 12 News)

