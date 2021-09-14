Autauga, Elmore county residents frustrated by trash collection issues

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in Autauga and Elmore counties are talking trash, and the subject stinks to high heaven.

Many of them say their garbage hasn’t been picked up on time in months. And in some cases, there are times when it’s not picked up at all. Both counties are putting the blame at the feet of Waste Management.

“So the issue being is that, you know, we pay for this every three months, and the thing is that we expect it to be picked up on time,” explained James Forzano who lives on Autauga County Road 85. “As you can see with the level of trash I have going on here, I have three children and I have a wife and it starts to pile up.”

Forzano’s green trash can is spilling over and he explained, “this is a week, exactly a week, of not being picked up.”

James Forzano expresses frustrations over what he considers poor service by Waste Management. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

“As a county commission we’ve had Waste Management leadership here six times over the last 12 months at our county commission meeting. We’ve had three separate meetings with their leadership, including the person in charge of the entire state of Alabama,” explained Elmore County Commission Chairman Troy Stubbs.

The issues go beyond collection delays, according to Stubbs. They also include missing trash cans and failure to replace trash cans that are damaged.

“In those meetings they’ve expressed a lot of the issues that other companies are having. They’re having staffing issues. They’re having supply chain issues with parts to repair trucks, so we acknowledge all of that, but we also expect the service to be provided to the citizens that they’re paying for. They have done a poor job,” Stubbs explained.

The commissioner said Elmore County does not have a monetary contract with Waste Management. Rather, the contract is between the company and its nearly 20,000 customers in the county. Stubbs said the commission is considering several options on how to rectify the problem with Waste Management but said it’s too early to talk about what those potential solutions could be.

WSFA 12 News reached out to Waste Management about the complaints Tuesday but has not yet gotten a response.

Stubbs encourages Elmore County Waste Management customers in the county to chronicle their trash issues by going to the following the email at trash@elmoreco.org. The complaints will be forwarded it on to Waste Management, Stubbs said.

