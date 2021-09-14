Biscuits to host Barons for last home series of 2021 regular season

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits baseball players are in the final swing of the regular season as they get ready for their final home series of 2021.

The Biscuits host the Birmingham Barons starting Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. with a game each night through Sunday.

Biscuits General Manager Mike Murphy said the team “has a ton going on” regarding specials for fans who come out.

Our final homestand gets started tonight as we welcome the Birmingham Barons to town! — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) September 14, 2021

Tuesday night is the final Golden Biscuits Tuesday of the year.

Wednesday is WOW Military Wednesdays.

“Thursday is a huge night at the ball park,” Murphy said, which includes Thirsty Thursday drink specials and Free T-Shirt Thursday. That night also includes a Max Fireworks Show, which usually happens on weekends.

Friday is Fan Appreciation Night with a number of prizes to be given away.

Saturday is Military Appreciation Night, which will also feature another post-game Max Fireworks Show, “and that will be a double show,” Murphy said. “That will be the biggest Max Fireworks Show that we’ll have all season long.”

Those who come out for the final home game on Sunday will get to take part in a 2022 schedule poster giveaway.

Murphy said the Biscuits are “a few games back of Birmingham,” when looking at the playoffs. “They’re in the final playoff spot right now and the Biscuits are about three games behind them with six games to play against each other, so this week is definitely early playoff games for the Biscuits.”

