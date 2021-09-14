Advertise
Coffee County working on alert system

By Nick Brooks
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) --

Coffee County EMA is working to fix its alert system.

EMA announced the mass notification system they use to send alerts for severe weather switched how they send alerts to just those in the polygon of a storm.

This move comes after a tornado touched down in Jack 2-weeks ago.

“We want everybody to know that your system is still working even if it doesn’t go off it is just you are not in that particular warning area at that time and if we can get this changed and notify everybody it will go back to the way it was before,” said James Brown, Coffee County EMA director.

Brown hopes this change will be made in the coming weeks.

