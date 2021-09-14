Advertise
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.

According to Ivey’s campaign team, the Facebook page was banned after a post made Friday surrounding Biden and the new vaccine requirements he announced last week.

You bet I’m standing in the way. And if he thinks he’s going to move me out of the way, he’s got another thing coming....

Posted by Kay Ivey on Friday, September 10, 2021

Ivey’s campaign said Facebook said the post “goes against community standards.” The campaign appealed the ban and the page was reinstated.

“Facebook banned my campaign page this morning. We fought back and won. Evidently, they’re upset that I said I’m standing in the way of President Biden to protect Alabamians from this outrageous overreach by the federal government,” Ivey said in a statement Tuesday.

Facebook says its goal of community standards is to create a place for expression and give people a voice. The consequences for violating the community standards vary depending on the severity of the violation and the person’s history on the platform.

While Ivey’s team didn’t specify exactly how long the page had been taken down, they did say it was “brief.”

“If big tech thinks they can silence us and that I won’t fight back, then honey, they haven’t met me. They have another thing coming. I’m not backing down. I never will. We’re fighting Washington. We’ll fight big tech too,” Ivey added.

Ivey has been outspoken against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. While encouraging the public to become vaccinated from COVID-19, Ivey says a government mandate is an “overreach.”

