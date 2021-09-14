Advertise
Lanes blocked after crash, vehicle fire on I-85 SB near Shorter

Lanes of Interstate 85 southbound are blocked after a crash and vehicle fire in Macon County.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has caused southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County to be close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire, causing the southbound lanes near Shorter to close.

Macon County EMA Frank Lee says there are major delays in the area. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

ALEA is investigating the crash and says it will provide additional updates on road closures.

