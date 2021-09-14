Lanes blocked after crash, vehicle fire on I-85 SB near Shorter

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer has caused southbound lanes of Interstate 85 in Macon County to be close.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the tractor-trailer crashed and caught on fire, causing the southbound lanes near Shorter to close.

Crash involving Vehicle Fire on I-85 SB @ MP 20.4 past Exit 22 AL138 in Macon County. Road closed. Seek alternate route. More details: https://t.co/T66x3rnX9E — ALGO Montgomery (@algo_mgm) September 14, 2021

Macon County EMA Frank Lee says there are major delays in the area. Motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route.

ALEA is investigating the crash and says it will provide additional updates on road closures.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.