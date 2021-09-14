Lee County court security officer dies after battle with COVID
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court security officer with the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office died on Tuesday morning from COVID.
77-year-old Freddie Rowell started at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2010, retiring in August of 2020.
According to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones, Rowell was a reserve deputy before going full time as a court security officer.
Rowell was in the hospital battling COVID for weeks.
Rowell leaves behind a wife.
Sheriff Jones says Freddie was a great man who was always smiling.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.