Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Lee County court security officer dies after battle with COVID

Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.
Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - A Lee County court security officer with the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office died on Tuesday morning from COVID.

77-year-old Freddie Rowell started at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office in 2010, retiring in August of 2020.

According to Lee Co. Sheriff Jay Jones, Rowell was a reserve deputy before going full time as a court security officer.

Rowell was in the hospital battling COVID for weeks.

Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.
Freddie Rowell, 77, was known for his infectious smile.(Source: Lee Co. Sheriff's Office)

Rowell leaves behind a wife.

Sheriff Jones says Freddie was a great man who was always smiling.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameshia Beamon, 23, and Korderrian Floyd, 16, are both charged with robbery first-degree.
2, including teen, charged in Montgomery robbery
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
File photo of Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding in Lee County.
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Harding in Lee County
Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, at least temporarily, after reaching a peak...
Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Comedian and former ‘SNL’ cast member Norm Macdonald dead at 61

Latest News

Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
The Biscuits host the Birmingham Barons starting Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. with a game each...
Biscuits to host Barons for last home series of 2021 regular season
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
New fundraiser from Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama
New fundraiser from Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama