Montgomery county sheriff hosts annual ‘Senior Fishing Rodeo’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is hosting the annual Senior Fishing Rodeo Tuesday morning.

The event is geared toward senior citizens, but everyone is welcome to come.

Cunningham says it’s a great way for his deputies to get to the community they serve. It is also for the community to get to know the officers working for them.

The fishing rodeo is free and registration is not required. Fishing will go until noon Tuesday.

Cunningham expects hundreds of people to show up at the Montgomery County ponds, located just off Hwy 231 near Meriwether Rd, across the street from Sweet Creek Farm Market.

