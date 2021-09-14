Advertise
Montgomery county sheriff hosts annual ‘Senior Fishing Rodeo’

8-year-old Brandon Hall knows what's for dinner. Brandon and his sister caught four fish at this year's annual Youth Fishing Rodeo.
8-year-old Brandon Hall knows what’s for dinner. Brandon and his sister caught four fish at this year’s annual Youth Fishing Rodeo. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham is hosting the annual Senior Fishing Rodeo Tuesday morning.

The event is geared toward senior citizens, but everyone is welcome to come.

Cunningham says it’s a great way for his deputies to get to the community they serve. It is also for the community to get to know the officers working for them.

The fishing rodeo is free and registration is not required. Fishing will go until noon Tuesday.

Cunningham expects hundreds of people to show up at the Montgomery County ponds, located just off Hwy 231 near Meriwether Rd, across the street from Sweet Creek Farm Market.

