Organizers planning for a pre-Covid Magic City Classic

MCC preps
MCC preps
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tickets for tailgating spots at Legion Field for the Magic City Classic next month go on sale tomorrow, September 13th.

Birmingham City Council President, William Parker, said this year’s classic on October 30th will be a pre-Covid classic.

Parker said they are planning to have tailgating, the parade, the halftime show, and the full week of events leading up to the game.

Parker said since the game brings in around 23 to 25 million dollars for the city, it is important to have all elements of the event for fans to enjoy. He said they are planning to have fans from all over the country.

Parker said they will not be requiring proof of vaccination, but are working with state and Jefferson county health officials on creating safety guidelines.

“Wearing face masks and safety protocols, but the most important thing is to make sure people are vaccinated,” Parker said. “You will see that effort underway. We are making sure we will have vaccinations available. Still working through that, but the goal is to have vaccinations the entire week at Legion Field site.”

Parker said the city is planning to offer tickets to the game as a vaccine incentive. He said the city plans to announce those details later this week.

Click here to purchase tailgating spots at Legion Field.

