Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.(Richmond Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man who claimed to be shooting aliens he saw in the parking lot of a hotel in Kentucky, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to respond to reports of gunfire and saw the man firing a weapon from a hotel window.

A woman who was also in the hotel room had locked herself in the bathroom until police helped her to safety.

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.

Detectives later learned he was a convicted felon and in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, no one was hurt during the shooting, but officers discovered several bullets had hit vehicles in the parking lot and one went into another occupied hotel room.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jameshia Beamon, 23, and Korderrian Floyd, 16, are both charged with robbery first-degree.
2, including teen, charged in Montgomery robbery
File photo of Halawakee Creek on Lake Harding in Lee County.
Man killed in boat crash on Lake Harding in Lee County
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
18-wheeler fire forces lane closures on I-85 SB in Macon County
Alabama's COVID-19 hospitalizations are declining, at least temporarily, after reaching a peak...
Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to decline
A memorial for 31-year-old Shanice Young and her unborn daughter was set up outside her...
Pregnant woman killed trying to break up fight after baby shower

Latest News

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise speaks during an...
Haiti prosecutor asks judge to charge, probe prime minister in slaying
Widespread rain and a few storms are expected Wednesday.
Active week ahead for Central Alabama
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo people ride their bikes past a homeless encampment set...
Census: Relief programs staved off hardship in COVID crash
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
18-wheeler fire forces lane closures on I-85 SB in Macon County
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 754K positive COVID cases as Delta variant increases