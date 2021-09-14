Advertise
Retailers trying to bounce back from pandemic

By Courtney Chandler
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Store owner Alma Kroegers of Kids Corner says business is looking a little brighter once again. She sells school uniforms and says kids going back to the classroom this school year has kept the store busy.

“During virtual we were selling one shirt, one color shirt, they needed it for all week versus now they need a week’s supply of uniforms,” Kroegers said.

Since May 2020, the Alabama Retail Association says they have seen positive sales growth each month, but the number of available employees hasn’t bounced back as quickly.

“Just about every retailer in the state is hiring. You’ll see that,” said Nancy Dennis with the Alabama Retail Association. “And they’re looking for good employees. And retail and restaurants are really a good foundational job and they depend on young people.”

They’re also hoping that COVID-19 cases will decrease.

The owner of Pro Designs, Brian Smedley, hasn’t been able to allow customers in his store because there isn’t enough room for social distancing, and he wonders if things will ever get back to normal.

“It’s going to take some timing. I mean right now you got new variances out there. It’s hard to say. Like anybody, they’re just hoping for the best. Because we’re just hearing what we’re going by and right now it’s not getting better,” Smedley said.

For now, he and other retailers are trying to stay positive and hope things will eventually turn around.

