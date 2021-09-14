Advertise
US to require COVID vaccine for green card applicants

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a mobile vaccine clinic in Santa Ana, Calif. New U.S. studies released on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 show COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective, especially against hospitalizations and death, even against the extra-contagious delta variant.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - The Department of Homeland Security announced Tuesday that migrants applying for permanent residence in the U.S. would need to be fully vaccinated.

Effective Oct. 1, applicants for green cards, and others as deemed necessary, would need to be vaccinated to complete the immigration medical examination, according to the DHS agency US. Center for Immigration Services.

The guidance is being updated in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for civil surgeons. Applicants must receive one or two doses, depending on the vaccines, and submit proof of vaccination.

USCIS stated it may grant waivers based on age, medical or supply reasons. People also can apply for waivers based on religious beliefs or moral conventions, the agency said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

