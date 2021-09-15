Advertise
17-year-old restaurant worker killed taking out the trash

By Action News 5 Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) – A teenager was shot and killed in Memphis Tuesday night while taking out the trash at work, his family says.

Action News 5 is reporting the family identified the 17-year-old as Contario Sevion and say he had a baby on the way.

According to police, the shooting happened at Five Guys just before 1 a.m.

The teen was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Sevion’s grandmother, Carmen Sevion, says they’re piecing evidence together because they haven’t heard from detectives yet.

“We just want justice for our baby, that’s all,” Carmen Sevion said.

Police say two people were detained and the investigation is ongoing.

