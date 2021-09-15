Advertise
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents

A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest border support mission has been arrested, a spokesperson for the Alabama National Guard has confirmed.(Source: WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Tex. (WSFA) - A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest border support mission has been arrested, a spokesperson for the Alabama National Guard has confirmed.

The spokesperson said the incident was under investigation and referred all other questions to U.S. Department of Homeland Security Investigations in San Antonio.

A check of federal court records indicates the soldier, Derrick Sankey, was arrested in south Texas on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, Homeland Security Investigations in McAllen, Texas, learned of information about the alleged transportation and distribution of narcotics on Sept. 8 involving the guardsman.

On Monday, HSI McAllen agents conducted an undercover operation at which time Sankey is said to have agreed to transport one kilogram of narcotics from a fast food restaurant in Hidalgo to a hotel in McAllen.

The complaint states that Sankey arrived at the restaurant “in a military uniform, driving a United States Border Patrol marked patrol vehicle.”

After approaching an undercover agent and taking the package he’d agreed to pick up, Sankey was arrested, according to the complaint.

The complaint further states that after Sankey was read his rights, he admitted during a post-arrest interview that he believed the person he got the package from had brought it from Mexico into the United States and that he was to be paid $1,000 for his efforts.

Local news reports from Texas indicate Sankey is being detained pending a hearing that’s set for Friday.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

