Armed suspects wanted after 2 Autauga County businesses targeted for burglary

AUTAUGA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement officials hope the public can help identify two suspects and an accomplice wanted on felony burglary and criminal mischief charges after targeting two businesses in Autauga County over the weekend.

According to CrimeStoppers, the incidents happened Sunday between 10 and 11 p.m. with one occurring at the Hwy 82 Market and Deli and and the other at the Posey Crossroad Convenient Store on County Road 57, both located in Prattville.

Security camera photos released to the public showed the suspects were armed with handguns, leaving law enforcement to fear they could escalate into a more dangerous crime such as armed robbery if not apprehended.

The two suspects and the accomplice driver attempted to burglarized the businesses and caused significant damage to both stores.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two subjects and an accomplice wanted for two counts of Burglary and Felony Criminal Mischief. ((Source: CrimeStoppers))

The three left the area in a silver four-door sedan, last seen headed north on County Road 57.

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects or their whereabouts, please immediately call the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office at 334-361-2500 or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

