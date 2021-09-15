Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

CDC predicts COVID hospitalizations will drop over next month

By CNN
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is forecasting the number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations will decrease over the next four weeks.

This marks the first time a downward trend has been predicted since June 23.

The CDC did not make a prediction on whether new cases would increase or not, but the agency is forecasting the number of deaths will remain stable or show an uncertain trend over the next month.

There have been roughly 664,000 COVID deaths in the United States since the pandemic started.

CDC officials admit the agency’s forecasts have not always reliably predicted cases, hospitalizations or deaths in the past.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
A family is urging people to get vaccinated after their 73-year-old relative was turned away...
Family: Man turned away by dozens of COVID-filled hospitals
‘Substantial’ daily death rate cited for Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization decline

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry placards as they walk down Sable...
Officials: Police in Elijah McClain hometown racially biased
Law enforcement is asking the public for help identifying two children left at a Wetumpka home...
Public help sought after 2 children dropped off at Wetumpka home
FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 file photo, a syringe is prepared with the Pfizer...
FDA strikes neutral tone ahead of vaccine booster meeting
States with the highest-paying home service jobs
United States Olympic gymnast Simone Biles testifies during a Senate Judiciary hearing about...
Simone Biles: FBI turned ‘blind eye’ to reports of gymnasts’ abuse