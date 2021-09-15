Advertise
Business Breaks
DEALS
Sketch the Sky
Class Act
Alabama Weather Guide
Weather 101
Umbrella Contest
Advertisement

Crash cleared at interchange ramp to I-65 SB in Montgomery

A crash on the interstate interchange ramp from I-85 to I-65 is causing delays, according to...
A crash on the interstate interchange ramp from I-85 to I-65 is causing delays, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.(Source: Alabama Department of Transportation)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A crash on the interstate interchange ramp from I-85 to I-65 has been cleared, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation.

ALGO reports the wreck happened on the southbound ramp that allows traffic to merge onto I-65 in Montgomery. The right entrance ramp and right shoulder are currently blocked.

Details about the cause of the wreck and injuries are unknown.

Motorists are being advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says her campaign Facebook page was temporarily banned Tuesday morning.
‘I’m not backing down’: Ivey responds after dispute with Facebook
Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
I-85 southbound near Shorter, tractor-trailer fire.
I-85 fully reopens hours after early morning 18-wheeler fire in Macon County
Norm Macdonald seen at KAABOO 2017 at the Del Mar Racetrack and Fairgrounds on Saturday, Sept....
Norm Macdonald, former ‘Saturday Night Live’ comic, dies
‘Substantial’ daily death rate cited for Alabama’s COVID-19 hospitalization decline

Latest News

Law enforcement has turned over to DHR two children whom the Elmore County sheriff says...
Sheriff: DHR talking to parents of boys who showed up at Wetumpka resident’s home
A guardsman who was deployed to Texas in support of the Department of Defense’s southwest...
Alabama National Guard soldier arrested in Texas by undercover Homeland Security agents
Rain is likely all day today.
Have your rain gear handy
Monoclonal antibody treatment distribution changing