Ex-Lee County DA seeks to avoid jail by entering community corrections program

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Former Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes is asking a judge to keep him out of jail and allow him to serve his 10-month prison sentence on perjury and ethics charges in a community corrections program.

Attorneys for Hughes filed a motion asking that he be placed in a community corrections program, arguing that is a more appropriate setting for Hughes and would allow him to support his family.

The Alabama Attorney General’s Office is opposing the request, saying that would be insufficient punishment for the former public official.

In June, Hughes pleaded guilty to perjury and using his public office for personal gain. A hearing is set for September 18 on this latest request.

